Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Samuel Harrison died two weeks after the incident at Lincoln prison

A man accused of killing another inmate at Lincoln prison told a jury he punched him because he felt threatened.

Emmanuel Dos Santos is alleged to have unlawfully killed fellow inmate Samuel Harrison, 29, in an argument on B Wing at HMP Lincoln.

He denies a charge of manslaughter and claims he was acting "in self-defence".

The 43-year-old told a jury at Lincoln Crown Court he believed Mr Harrison was going to "swill him with hot water".

"I was trying to remonstrate with him. He comes towards me. He had a cup in his hand. I didn't know what was in it. In jail people swill people with hot water," he said.

"That's when I struck out. It was defensive. I punched him once. It was just like a defensive punch to get him away from me because he was getting close to me.

"He went straight back, fell and banged his head. I went over and tried picking him up and put him back down. I panicked then and rushed off. There were two lads outside. I said to them to look after him."

Mr Dos Santos admitted telling police Samuel Harrison had been in a zombie-like state and simply fell pole-axed to the floor.

He told officers he believed Mr Harrison was "a druggie" who was using the synthetic drug Mamba at the time.

But he told the jury that he lied during the police interview out of panic.

Mr Harrison was found injured on 11 September 2017 and died two weeks later in hospital. He suffered brain injuries and the jury was told that the cause of his death was a traumatic head injury.

The trial continues.