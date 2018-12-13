Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Samuel Harrison died two weeks after he was punched in the shower room at Lincoln prison

A man accused of unlawfully killing another inmate at Lincoln prison has been cleared of manslaughter.

Samuel Harrison, 29, died two weeks after he was knocked to the floor by a single punch during a row in the shower area at HMP Lincoln in September 2017.

Emmanuel Dos Santos, 43, denied manslaughter and said he was acting "in self-defence".

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court returned the not guilty verdict following four hours of deliberation.

Harrison suffered severe head injuries when he was punched on 11 September 2017 and fell on to a tiled floor on B wing. He died two weeks later in hospital.

During the trial, jurors heard Dos Santos punched his fellow inmate because he felt threatened and believed Harrison was going to "swill him with hot water".

The 43-year-old admitted telling police the younger prisoner had been in a zombie-like state and simply fell pole-axed to the floor.

He told officers he believed Harrison was "a druggie" who was using the synthetic drug Mamba at the time, the court heard.

But the jury heard he had lied during police interview out of panic.