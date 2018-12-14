Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Shane Murphy admits killing Marie Gibson but denies murder

A man accused of murdering his partner told police he struck her with a baseball bat after an argument, a court has heard.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Marie Gibson, 35, was beaten to death at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth.

Shane Murphy, 28, of Little Lane, Louth, accepts killing her but claims his responsibility was diminished by a mental health condition.

He claimed in a series of interviews with police that she had goaded him.

Mr Murphy said Ms Gibson had picked up a baseball bat and brandished it at him.

'I didn't mean it'

He told officers they then grappled with each other and he took the bat and hit her a couple of times.

"I didn't mean it to happen like this. I just wanted to be with her. I would have done anything for her."

"Its all a big blur. She was in my face," he said.

"I've hit her with the bat. I kicked her right towards the end.

"I never intended to use force. She made me lose it."

Mr Murphy also denied stabbing Ms Gibson with a shard of broken glass which was found embedded in her neck.

He claimed the bat shattered a mirror while he was trying to restrain her, causing a shard of glass to break off and lodge in Ms Gibson's neck.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, previously said that explanation was "absolutely absurd".

Jurors also heard from pathologist Dr Frances Hollingbury who said Ms Gibson's injuries were so severe she spent almost an hour recording them.

The trial continues.