Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Andrew North, from Newark, was found in the Grantham Canal near the Dirty Duck pub in Woolsthorpe

Police are trying to establish the circumstances in which a man drowned in a canal near a pub.

The body of Andrew North, 50, from Newark, was found in the canal near the Dirty Duck pub, at Woolsthorpe, near Grantham, on 5 December.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, Lincolnshire Police said.

Detectives said the results of a post-mortem examination suggested Mr North had drowned.

Mr North left work at Talbot Chemicals in Newark at about 14:00 GMT on Monday 3 December and visited several pubs in the town.

He was last seen at Belams Bar, on Cartergate, but it is not known how he got from Newark to Woolsthorpe, about 23 miles (37km) away.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw him after 2pm on Monday 3 December, or during the next two days, or anyone who might have given him a lift to the Dirty Duck pub," a police spokesperson said.

He was wearing dark blue clothing, a high-visibility sleeveless tabard and a striped beanie hat.