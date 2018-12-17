Image caption Guy Martin will stand trial in July

Motorbike racer and TV presenter Guy Martin has denied having a fake Irish driving licence.

Mr Martin, 37, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier and pleaded not guilty to two charges.

He is charged with possession of a driving licence with intent to deceive and making a false statement by claiming he had an Irish licence.

Mr Martin, of Barnetby, Lincolnshire, was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial on 1 July 2019.

Latest news from across Lincolnshire

He denied possession of a document with intent to deceive between 4 December 2017 and 15 May relating to "a document so closely resembling an Irish driving licence as to be calculated to deceive".

Mr Martin also denied making a false statement between 1 March and 15 May 2018 claiming he was the holder of an Irish driving licence for the purpose of obtaining a UK licence.