Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Shane Murphy admitted killing Marie Gibson but denied murder

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner with a baseball bat and a shard of broken glass in a "savage attack".

Shane Murphy, 28, killed Marie Gibson, 35, at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth, Lincolnshire, on 9 June.

Lincoln Crown Court heard she had been beaten to death after an argument and was "unrecognisable".

Murphy admitted the killing but claimed diminished responsibility due to a mental health condition.

Ms Gibson suffered severe brain and facial injuries in the attack, with a shard of broken glass found embedded in her neck.

During the trial, prosecutor Michael Auty QC said Murphy, of Little Lane, Louth, had fled and left her to die.

Emergency services received a 999 call made from Ms Gibson's mobile phone, in which the operator heard her screams. By the time police arrived at the scene, she was found dead on the floor.

Mr Auty had said the attack was "both savage and utterly relentless in its nature".

Murphy, who denied murder, is due to be sentenced later this week.