Shane Murphy was jailed for life for murdering his partner Marie Gibson at her home in June

A man who "savagely" murdered his partner with a baseball bat and a shard of broken glass has been jailed for life.

Shane Murphy, 28, killed Marie Gibson, 35, at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth, Lincolnshire, on 9 June.

Ms Gibson suffered severe brain and facial injuries, and a shard of broken glass was found embedded in her neck.

Murphy had admitted killing her but claimed diminished responsibility due to a mental health condition.

He must serve a minimum of 20 years.

During the trial, Lincoln Crown Court heard Ms Gibson's injuries were so severe she was "unrecognisable".

Jurors also heard from pathologist Dr Frances Hollingbury who said she spent almost an hour recording them.

A 999 call was played to the jury at Lincoln Crown Court during which Murphy could be heard telling Ms Gibson he was going to kill her

Prosecutor Michael Auty QC said Murphy, of Little Lane, Louth, had fled and left her to die.

He said the attack was "both savage and utterly relentless in its nature".

The attack, the jury was told, happened in front of a young child.

Mr Auty said Murphy claimed he had tried to restrain Ms Gibson, who he said weighed just seven stone, but she had attacked him with a baseball bat.

He claimed the bat shattered the mirror, causing a shard of glass to break off and lodge in Ms Gibson's neck.

However, the prosecutor said that explanation was "absolutely absurd".

Sentencing Murphy for murder, Judge John Pini said: "You are shallow, self-centred and aggressive and devoid of emotion without a shred of decency".

He added it was a "horrifying and sustained beating on a defenceless woman" to which Murphy was "utterly incapable" of accepting responsibility for.

The judge said Murphy had also attempted to manipulate the jury by seeking to "medicalise" his "bad behaviour".