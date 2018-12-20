Image copyright Sue Heron Image caption The bus shelter was decorated for the Christmas Fair and traders were allowed 30cm for a display

A bus shelter in Lincolnshire hopes to win the accolade of "world's smallest Christmas market".

The wooden structure in West Torrington has previously been used for birthday parties and barbecues.

The Christmas fair is a first for the hamlet, near Market Rasen, which has no church, community hall, or bus service.

Upwards of six traders will be given a 30cm (12in) strip of a decorating table to display their wares.

Organiser Sue Herron said given the success of previous events there was demand from local residents for a festive offering.

She has also registered the small-scale event, which had a one-evening outing on Thursday, with Guinness World Records in a bid to claim the title world's smallest Christmas market.

Image copyright Google Image caption Organisers claim the event will see a record set for the "world's smallest Christmas market"

Speaking about the venue, she said: "It does have an in and out and a tiny seat at the back.

"It's a lovely little place - made of wood - but a bit crowded with six people stood inside."

She said one entrance would be used to serve food while the other would be used to access the "stalls".

In keeping with the theme, she said there was also a small car park for visitors, a small Santa, and prizes for the best-decorated small Christmas tree.