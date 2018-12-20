Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pair often engaged in role play after meeting on Tinder, Lincoln Crown Court heard

A man who assaulted his Tinder date during a Fifty Shades of Grey-style rough sex session has been given a suspended jail term.

Dean Wilkins, 36, previously admitted slapping the woman at his flat in Lincoln in May after a night out.

Lincoln Crown Court heard she ran into the street with a bloody nose and wearing only her bra.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

At an earlier hearing, a judge was shown videos in which the pair filmed themselves inflicting violence upon each other.

On the night of the assault, Wilkins admitted slapping her after they went back to his flat in Venables Way.

But said he thought it was part of their sexual role play when she ran outside wearing only a bra.

Judge Easteal Wilkins "you can never take a risk with consent".

He said: "The two of you behaved very irresponsibly that day and night, then you started beating her up.

"To begin with you did not even realise that she was not consenting, I accept you were horrified when you did."

The court had heard the woman failed to use the safety word "egg timer" which had been agreed by the couple during previous sex sessions.

Days before the assault the woman sent Wilkins a message asking to be kidnapped and tied to a tree.

Wilkins, of Boundary Pastures, Sleaford, was also given a two-year restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim or going near her work.