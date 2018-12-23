Image caption Police said the man and woman died at the scene

A man arrested on suspicion of causing a road crash which killed two 19-year-olds has been released under investigation.

The man and woman were killed when a blue Ford Mondeo was in crash with a white Citroen C3 on the A46 Lincoln bypass in the early hours of Saturday.

The Citroen driver left the scene but was later traced by police.

The man, 26, was held for dangerous driving, providing a positive breath test and for leaving a crash scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The man who was arrested following yesterday's double fatal collision has been released from custody under investigation.

"We are still keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen the Citroen C3 prior to the collision on the bypass between the Carholme and Skellingthorpe roundabouts."