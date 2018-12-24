Image copyright Alan Heardman/Geograph Image caption The pair

Two 19-year-olds killed in a crash in Lincoln have been named by police.

Sian Chambers and Alex Ross died after a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen C3 crashed on the A46 Lincoln bypass in the early hours of Saturday.

A 26-year-old man was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, providing a positive breath test and leaving a crash scene. He has since been released under investigation.

Mr Ross's family paid tribute to "an extremely talented musician".

A statement added: "He was a former pupil at Caistor Grammar School where he won a scholarship to the Purcell School of Music in London.

"A double bass player, he was training at the Royal Academy of Music, also in London, where he was a second year student.

"He had a brilliant future ahead of him which has been sadly taken away."

Miss Chambers's family said they did not feel able to release a statement at this time.