One dead and two injured in Kirton house fire
- 1 January 2019
One person has died and two more have been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Lincolnshire.
The blaze broke out at a property in Pear Tree Road, Kirton, near Boston, at about 03:00 GMT.
Lincolnshire Police said the injuries suffered by those taken to hospital are not thought to be life threatening.
A force spokesman said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Police have not yet released any details about those involved.