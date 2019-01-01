Lincolnshire

One dead and two injured in Kirton house fire

  • 1 January 2019
Pear Tree Road, Kirton Image copyright Google
Image caption The blaze broke out at a property in Pear Tree Road, Kirton, near Boston

One person has died and two more have been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Lincolnshire.

The blaze broke out at a property in Pear Tree Road, Kirton, near Boston, at about 03:00 GMT.

Lincolnshire Police said the injuries suffered by those taken to hospital are not thought to be life threatening.

A force spokesman said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Police have not yet released any details about those involved.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites