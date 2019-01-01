Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze broke out at a property in Pear Tree Road, Kirton, near Boston

One person has died and two more have been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Lincolnshire.

The blaze broke out at a property in Pear Tree Road, Kirton, near Boston, at about 03:00 GMT.

Lincolnshire Police said the injuries suffered by those taken to hospital are not thought to be life threatening.

A force spokesman said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Police have not yet released any details about those involved.