Image copyright Peterborough Police Image caption Images shared by police on social media show the car on fire in Stamford

A car burst into flames after being driven on its wheel rim for several miles by a drink-driver, say police.

The car was stopped at about 05:20 GMT after it was driven down the A1 and on to Tinwell Road in Stamford, Lincolnshire.

Peterborough Police tweeted it was "the result of an uninsured drink-driver driving on the steel rim of his wheel".

Police from Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire arrested the driver, with members of the public helping.