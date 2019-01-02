Image caption The blaze broke out at the house in Pear Tree Road at about 03:00 GMT

Two more bodies have been found inside a house that was gutted in a fire in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A murder investigation is under way following the blaze in Pear Tree Road, Kirton, near Boston in Lincolnshire.

Police initially said one person had died but have now revealed that three people were found dead in the house.

The murder inquiry is being treated as "domestic-related" and police are not looking for anyone in connection with the deaths.

Two other people were taken to hospital after the blaze, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The first floor and roof of the house were gutted in the fire.

Police said on Tuesday that because of the ferocity of the fire it might take "a number of days" to establish how it started.

Details about those who died have not been released.

The murder investigation is being conducted by officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, which has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Supt Di Coulson said: "This is a tragic crime and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.

"We are in contact with the families and will ensure that this is a thorough investigation as we try to understand what happened."