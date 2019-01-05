Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Before the Haxey Hood game starts, the fool, Dale Smith, addresses the crowd

A medieval mass scrum game has been revised "for the first time" after a planning row meant only one of four pubs involved remains open.

The annual Haxey Hood game dates back to the 14th Century and involves patrons pushing a leather tube to one of four North Lincolnshire pubs.

But rules have changed for this year after The Kings Arms, The Loco and The Duke William, all in Haxey, have shut.

Only The Carpenters Arms, in Westwoodside, is open for business.

It means the contest will now be between the two villages with the hood or leather tube being pushed to the buttercross in Haxey, instead of a pub.

Image caption The Duke William in Haxey is one of four pubs whose patrons traditionally played the game

Andrew Jarvis, who runs The Carpenters Arms, said: "It's the first time in hundreds of years that this has ever happened. It's a first for the whole community."

One Haxey Hood enthusiast urged people to support the event "irrespective of the reason or motive that drives" the pub closures.

In a Facebook post, Simon Banks-Cooper said he expected two of the pubs to reopen at some point and encouraged participants and spectators to "ensure the tradition is passed on to future generations".

"So in short, put the absence of the public houses aside and turn up to sing, participate or spectate regardless. It will be a great day," he added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Competitors are not allowed to throw the Hood, or run with it, and although the referees - known as Boggins - try to keep order, injuries can occur

In October, the authority rejected a planning application to demolish The Duke William for new homes after campaigners feared the loss of the pub would jeopardise the future of the Haxey Hood.

Landlord Paul Chapman, who also owns The Loco, said he "felt let down" by the campaign and was unwilling to support the Haxey Hood. As a result, both pubs remain shut for the event.

North Lincolnshire Council confirmed The Kings Arms shut in December because "there was no premises licence" at the pub.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This image of the Hood - a leather tube - being thrown in the air was taken in 1928

What is Haxey Hood?

Image copyright Getty Images

The tradition is said to have started when Lady de Mowbray was out riding between Westwoodside and Haxey - between Gainsborough, Scunthorpe and Doncaster - when her silk riding hood was blown away by the wind

She is said to have been so amused to see local farm workers chasing it she rewarded them land - on condition the chase be re-enacted every year

The story says the worker who caught the hood was too shy to approach her and handed it to a fellow worker to return