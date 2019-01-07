Image caption Four men reportedly landed in a boat near Mablethorpe in December

More migrants could attempt to enter the UK via the Lincolnshire coastline as "smugglers look for softer landing sites", local officials have claimed.

The warning comes after it emerged four men were arrested when a boat landed near Mablethorpe on 4 December.

Lincolnshire Police said the men, aged 29, 30, and two aged 31, were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

The Home Office said the men presented themselves as Iranian nationals.

Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, said although this was an isolated incident increased security on the south coast meant people smugglers were "looking for softer landing sites".

"It's probably a more dangerous journey coming to our coast but if they are being squeezed down there they will look at other options," he said.

"They are taking a great risk."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patrols have been stepped up in the English Channel along the Kent coast

Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said a meeting was due to take place in the next few days with the UK Border Force and other parties to discuss how to deal with any future incidents.

In a statement the Home Office said: "All four men presented themselves as Iranian nationals and were detained pending interview by immigration officers."

"Their cases are being dealt with according to the immigration rules."

Last month Home Secretary Sajid Javid declared a "major incident" over the number of migrants trying to cross the English Channel to reach the UK.

Of the 504 migrants seeking to cross the Channel in 2018, 276 managed to get to British waters and coasts, while 228 were intercepted by the French authorities.