Image copyright Mark Anthony Image caption Rubbish has been dumped at numerous locations in and around Boston, Mr Anthony said

A social media campaign aimed at reducing fly-tipping in a Lincolnshire town has attracted more than 400 members.

Mark Anthony, from Boston, set up a Facebook group to encourage people to take pictures and share information of dumped rubbish in the area.

All reports of fly-tipping posted on the page are then sent to Boston Borough Council to deal with.

The authority said it was helping to quickly identify affected areas.

"Lincolnshire is well known for its big skies and lovely countryside, but the unpleasant thing at the moment is people seem to want to come here and dump all manner of rubbish," Mr Anthony said.

He said by involving the local community he hoped "to make life more uncomfortable" for those responsible.

"As we grow your chances of getting caught are going to increase," he added.

Dumped items reported on the page have included DVDs, an inflatable swimming pool and a bin filled with rubbish.

More news and stories from across Lincolnshire

Some of the waste is thought to be dumped by businesses attempting to avoid charges but the rise in "man and van services" offering to dispose of household waste has made the situation worse, the council said.

Image caption He said the surrounding countryside was also blighted by fly tipping

Councillor David Brown, the council's portfolio holder for waste services, welcomed the initiative but said households should check the credentials of people offering to dispose of waste.

"It's your responsibility and that doesn't change when you hire someone to take it away for you. If they dispose of it illegally it remains your responsibility," he said.