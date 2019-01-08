Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Wayne Jones, who is serving a life sentence, escaped from North Sea Camp on a stolen bicycle

A convicted rapist who escaped from an open prison after being transferred from a high-security facility has been jailed for six months.

Wayne Jones, who was given a life sentence in 2001, fled HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, on a stolen bicycle on 25 November.

The 39-year-old absconded just days after being transferred.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the move from HMP Wakefield to an open prison was difficult for him to cope with.

Image copyright Geograph/Google Image caption Jones was moved to HMP North Sea Camp in November from HMP Wakefield and absconded days later

Jones, formerly of Stockport, admitted escaping from custody at a hearing on Monday.

Chris Jeyes, in mitigation, said: "Quite how he was ever expected properly to adjust to conditions moving from the very highest security category to the very lowest is not clear, particularly when he had been in prison so long in a high-security jail.

"The move was doomed to failure from the outset. It would be extremely difficult for him to cope with."

Jones received his life sentence at Manchester Crown Court in February 2001 after admitting charges of rape and burglary.