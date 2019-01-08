Image copyright Google Image caption The six people were last seen heading along the A17 towards Holbeach, police said

A search is under way after police received reports of eight people running away from a lorry trailer in Lincolnshire.

It happened on the A17 near Fosdyke at about 01:20 GMT.

Two people have been detained on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Police said the others were last seen heading towards Holbeach and could now be in the Moulton Seas End area. Officers warned that they may be in need of medical treatment.

Insp Andy Morrice, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "We are asking residents to check their outbuildings and gardens. If anyone sees anyone acting suspiciously they should call us."

On Monday it emerged that four men - Iranian nationals - were arrested after a boat landed near Mablethorpe in early December.

Police said the men, aged 29, 30, and two aged 31, were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.