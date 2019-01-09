Image caption MP Nick Boles dismissed the threat as "sad cowards, sitting in their living rooms with nothing better to do"

Lincolnshire MP Nick Boles has revealed he received a death threat after he voted against the government in a Brexit-related vote.

The Grantham and Stamford MP was one of 20 Conservatives to back an amendment to a bill to limit the scope for tax changes following a no-deal.

A message posted via his website used explicit language to say his days were "numbered".

The message also called him a traitor and said: "Prepare to die."

Image copyright Nick Boles/ Twitter

He said he received the message on Tuesday night, his first death threat.

He dismissed it as "sad cowards, sitting in their living rooms with nothing better to do".

Mr Boles stood for re-election in 2017 after undergoing treatment for cancer.

It was the second time in 10 years the former skills minister has been treated for cancer. In 2007 he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In a tweet, he said if the person responsible knew anything about him they would realise "I need no reminding that my days are numbered".

The MP backed an amendment to the Finance Bill, aimed at limiting the scope for tax changes following a no-deal unless authorised by MPs, by 303 to 296 votes.

He said it was "essential to deliver Brexit and to leave the EU with a deal".

"There are some, I'm afraid, who think we can leave without a deal, inflicting all sorts of disruption and chaos on British families and businesses."

This, he said, was "completely unacceptable".

Mr Boles said he would vote for Theresa May's deal even though he could see it was "flawed".

"If it isn't that deal then parliament needs to agree on another deal," he said.

He said he could not support a second referendum, which he said would be divisive and a betrayal of the people who voted to leave.

MPs will vote on the Brexit deal on Tuesday, 15 January.