An electricity link between Denmark and the UK has been given the green light by the government.

The Viking Link is a proposed 473-mile (761km) electricity cable between Bicker Fen, near Boston, and Revsing, in southern Jutland.

It includes about 40 miles (64km) of underground cable running through four Lincolnshire council districts.

Opponents had questioned the proposed route and its impact on the local landscape.

The Viking link would come ashore near Sutton-on-Sea and run to the National Grid station at Bicker Fen.

Three of the region's district councils, Boston, South Holland and North Kesteven, supported the plans.

But councillors in East Lindsey raised concerns over the proposed route.

It was also questioned why alternative routes had not been chosen as the preferred route goes through an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The authority rejected the plan in May 2018, but then withdrew their opposition after Viking Link submitted an appeal, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Planning inspector John Felgate has now decided in favour of the project following a hearing in November.

Mr Felgate said the link would provide a "substantial benefit" to the UK's energy supply and help meet "essential national need" for electricity.

Portfolio Holder for planning at East Lindsey, Councillor Tom Ashton, said: "The inspector felt the proposal would help meet an essential national need for additional electricity supply capacity, and any adverse impact on the landscape would only be of a temporary nature."

However, he added: "The council are pleased that local people and communities were given the opportunity to put their case to the planning inspector, and taken into account before he reached his decision."