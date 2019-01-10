Image caption According to a witness, the man was given CPR in a nearby tanning shop after being stabbed

A man has died after being found with stab wounds in a street in a Lincolnshire market town.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Wormgate in Boston just before 12:30 GMT.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed a man in his 40s died from his injuries. Two men, aged 32 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives investigating the incident have appealed for anyone who witnessed anything to get in touch.

Dianne Feary, who runs a hairdressers in Wormgate, said she believed the man was stabbed in a nearby car park after an altercation.

She said a police officer came into her salon to ask for something to stop the flow of blood from the man's wounds.

Ms Feary said she grabbed some towels and a first aid kit and followed the officer.

She said the man had stumbled into a nearby tanning shop to get help, but despite receiving CPR did not survive.

