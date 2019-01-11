Image copyright @LincsRuralCop Image caption Lincolnshire Police said the A1 would be closed until further notice

The A1 in Lincolnshire is closed after a lorry carrying 23 tonnes of sulphuric acid overturned.

The lorry crashed just after 05:00 GMT south of Grantham, between the junction for Colsterworth Services and the B668 junction in Stretton.

Insp Mark Gee, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "The lorry isn't leaking and we don't believe it will."

The force said the A1 would be closed in both directions until further notice.

Insp Gee said the driver of the HGV was unhurt and specialist equipment needed to recover the lorry could take some time to arrive so the road closure might continue until the afternoon.

Latest news and updates from Lincolnshire

The A1 runs between London and Edinburgh and a diversion is in place via the A606 near Stamford and A607 near Grantham.

Traffic disruption is expected over a large area.