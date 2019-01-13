Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police named the victim as Przemyslaw Cierniak, of Church Close in Boston

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 41-year-old man stabbed to death in Lincolnshire.

The victim, Przemyslaw Cierniak, was found with stab wounds on Wormgate in Boston just before 12:30 GMT on Thursday, Lincolnshire Police said.

Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, have been charged with his murder.

The pair are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police said it was an isolated incident.

