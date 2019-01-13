Two charged with murder over Boston street stabbing
- 13 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged with the murder of a 41-year-old man stabbed to death in Lincolnshire.
The victim, Przemyslaw Cierniak, was found with stab wounds on Wormgate in Boston just before 12:30 GMT on Thursday, Lincolnshire Police said.
Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, have been charged with his murder.
The pair are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police said it was an isolated incident.