Image caption Shane Chamberlain was banned from driving for five and a half years

A drunk driver who caused a head-on collision that killed his best friend has been jailed for five years.

Shane Chamberlain had been drinking in a pub before he took a bend on the wrong side of the A16 at East Keal in Lincolnshire in August 2017.

Chamberlain's rear-seat passenger Nathan Ardron, 24, was killed.

Speaking after sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court, Nathan's mother Jewel Ardron said "the deterrents need to be made far, far stronger".

Mrs Ardron said she was "devastated, absolutely, utterly devastated" by her son's death and was campaigning for harsher sentences for drink-drivers.

Latest news and updates from Lincolnshire

Benjamin Gibson, another passenger in Chamberlain's car, was seriously injured as were the couple in the other car, Glenys and Nigel Bark.

The court heard that the couple were still suffering serious effects from the injuries they received in the crash, which happened on 17 August 2017.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Nathan Ardron lived with his parents in Friskney, near Skegness

Chamberlain, 25, of Birch Grove, Alford, was almost twice the legal alcohol limit and was also found to have a small amount of cocaine in his blood, the court heard.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and three charges of causing serious injury.

In mitigation, Chamberlain's barrister Michael Cranmer-Brown said his client was "full of remorse".

"It was his best friend who died in the collision. They had known each other since he was 14."

Chamberlain suffered several serious fractures and internal injuries in the crash and has had a colostomy bag fitted, the court heard.