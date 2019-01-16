Image copyright Media Lincs Image caption Both blazes took place in a staff car park at the rear of the jail which houses about 700 inmates

Two cars belonging to staff at Lincoln prison have been damaged by fire in separate suspected arson attacks.

Both fires took place in a staff car park at the rear of HMP Prison Lincoln, a category B jail which houses about 700 inmates.

The first car fire was reported to the authorities in the week before Christmas. A second car fire was reported last week.

Lincolnshire Police said it was treating both cases as arson.

The Prison Service said it had since taken precautions for staff working late or overnight by arranging for them to park in a secure car park.