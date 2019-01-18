Lincolnshire

Lincoln City: Ex-general manager jailed for £35k fraud

  • 18 January 2019
Sincil Bank
Image caption John Vickers stole money from the club's Paypal and Lotto accounts to fund a gambling addiction

Former Lincoln City general manager John Vickers has been jailed for 14 months after admitting a £35,000 fraud against the club.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Vickers stole money from the club's Paypal and Birthday Lotto accounts to fund a gambling addiction.

The theft took place between January 2006 and September 2017.

Vickers, 48, of London Road, Bracebridge Heath, had earlier admitted a single charge of fraud.

In a statement, the club said: "John Vickers was a trusted employee, work colleague and friend of many at Lincoln City Football Club for a number of years, so the discovery of his actions was met with feelings of shock and disappointment."

"[We] are pleased to learn this matter as now been concluded and as such will be making no further comment."

More news from across Lincolnshire

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites