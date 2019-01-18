Image caption John Vickers stole money from the club's Paypal and Lotto accounts to fund a gambling addiction

Former Lincoln City general manager John Vickers has been jailed for 14 months after admitting a £35,000 fraud against the club.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Vickers stole money from the club's Paypal and Birthday Lotto accounts to fund a gambling addiction.

The theft took place between January 2006 and September 2017.

Vickers, 48, of London Road, Bracebridge Heath, had earlier admitted a single charge of fraud.

In a statement, the club said: "John Vickers was a trusted employee, work colleague and friend of many at Lincoln City Football Club for a number of years, so the discovery of his actions was met with feelings of shock and disappointment."

"[We] are pleased to learn this matter as now been concluded and as such will be making no further comment."

