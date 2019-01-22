Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Nadine Warwood admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for 12 months

A woman who attacked her neighbour with a claw hammer in a row over parking has been jailed for 12 months.

Nadine Warwood, 42, blocked the entrance to Benjamin Colvin's home with her car amid an argument over a space outside, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Mr Colvin "started beating his own wheelie bin" to provoke Warwood, who responded by arming herself and attacking him, the court was told.

She admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, told the court the row started when Mr Colvin demanded Warwood's visitor move a van parked in the space on Fitzwilliam Street, Mablethorpe.

'Not very temperate'

Afterwards, Mr Philo said, Warwood moved her own car, blocking the entrance to Mr Colvin's home.

"Mr Colvin's reaction was not very temperate. He demanded that she move her car," he said.

"Then he took a hammer and started beating his own wheelie bin, no doubt to give the impression that he was damaging her car.

"The reaction from this defendant was to arm herself with a hammer. She then collected her son and went across the road.

The court heard Warwood's son threw a brick at Mr Colvin and then held him "in a bear hug" style grip.

"At that stage the defendant started belabouring him with a claw hammer. As a result of that he had three cuts to his head," Mr Philo added.

More news from across Lincolnshire

Terry Boston, mitigating, said Warwood's visitor had parked in the street lawfully and was not blocking any driveway.

He said Mr Colvin caused her to "see red" by swearing and acting aggressively.

Image copyright Google Image caption She attacked Benjamin Colvin after he asked a visitor to her home in Fitzwilliam Street to move

On Monday, Warwood, of Fitzwilliam Street admitted assault as a result of the argument on 7 April last year.

Judge Simon Hirst, sentencing, told her "Neither you nor Mr Colvin fill yourself with glory arising out of this dispute.

"You went to get a hammer, brought it back to the scene and then used it."