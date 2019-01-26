Image caption Nick Buck said he chose the supermarket in order to meet the largest possible number of people

A vicar is offering "a listening ear" to customers and staff in the aisles of a local supermarket.

Canon Nick Buck, Vicar of St Giles in Lincoln, visits the Tesco store on Wragby Road on a fortnightly basis.

He said it was up to each vicar "to engage how they see best", and the store offered the opportunity to meet a wide range of people.

"Primarily, I sidle up to staff but if customers want to talk to me I'm happy to do so," he said.

Mr Buck said: "When I first arrived in the parish it didn't take me long to work out the largest employer and the place with the largest footfall of people was Tesco.

"So, if I wanted to engage with people this would be the place to be." he said.

"I don't know if it goes on elsewhere. In the Church of England it's up to each vicar to engage with their parish how they see best."

Image caption His profile in store encourages people to stop and have a chat

Talking about his visits, he said it was his role to offer "a listening ear".

"Sometimes people talk about politics or faith - but not all that often," he said.

"Younger people might talk about their careers, and the more mature might talk about retirement - what they are looking forward to.

"I had one customer who asked if they got a free prayer with their shopping."

"I said yes, but they didn't take me up on the offer," he added.

Mr Buck said he was available to visit other businesses in his parish if required.