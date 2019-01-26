Image copyright PA Image caption Ashley Barratt posted the comments before taking up his position with Lincoln City FC

An assistant groundsman at Lincoln City FC has been sacked over a number of racist comments posted on Twitter.

In a series of posts dating back to 2017 Ashley Barratt made a number of comments about Islam, including describing Muslims as "a cancer".

The comments were posted before Mr Barratt joined Lincoln City. His Twitter account has since been deleted.

In a statement the club said Mr Barratt was dismissed from his post after the comments came to light

A spokesman said: "Lincoln City Football Club was recently made aware of certain racial comments made by a club employee on social media which were potentially inflammatory and discriminatory in nature.

"These comments were made prior to the person in question becoming an employee of the club, however, Lincoln City Football Club does not condone racism in any form, on or off the field, and any behaviour of this type by anyone connected with the club is totally unacceptable.

"The club have since undertaken a full investigation into this matter, as a result of which the employee has been dismissed from their position."