Image caption The crash happened at about 07:10 GMT on Saturday

An 87-year-old man has died after being knocked down by a bus in Gainsborough.

The man, who has not been identified, was hit by the single-decker vehicle in Corringham Road, near to the junction with Bob Rainsforth Way, at about 07:10 GMT on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police said the man suffered serious injuries and died later in hospital.

The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.