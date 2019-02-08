Image copyright Lincolnshire Trading Standards Image caption The court heard Mark Drury tried to drive the dangerous car away from a garage

A car dealer has been jailed for 12 months after pretending to be a trading standards officer to try and recover a dangerous car sold to a customer.

Mark Drury, 44, went to a garage in Norfolk where the woman who had bought the vehicle had taken it for repairs.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Drury claimed to be a trading standards officer and attempted to drive the car away.

The 44 year old admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He also pleaded guilty to the supply of a dangerous product on a limited basis that he had no involvement in the sale.

Drury was the car buyer for the garage where the woman had been sold the car - the court heard he bought and sold more than 1,000 cars a year.

Jonathan Goulding, prosecuting, said the car's new owner noticed a "crunching" noise the day after buying the vehicle and took it to her local garage in Kings Lynn.

Mechanics found serious faults and reported it to trading standards who seized the vehicle and said it should not be moved from the premises.

Brakes could fail

Mr Goulding said the vehicle's prop shaft and rear drive shafts were missing and this meant the car's brakes could fail and the rear wheels could come off.

Trading standards contacted the garage where Drury worked and he then drove to Norfolk in a recovery vehicle and tried to tow the car away.

When garage staff became suspicious and challenged him he gave a false name.

The court heard Drury, of Garfit's Lane, Boston had previous convictions for dishonesty and common assault.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Drury he was a "dishonest man" and described the condition of the car as potentially "catastrophic."