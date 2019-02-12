Image copyright Google maps Image caption The black Ford Fiesta and Land Rover Discovery collided at the junction between the A46 and A1103 on Monday evening

Two people have died and three others were seriously injured in a crash in Lincolnshire.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were killed when the black Ford Fiesta they were travelling in collided with a Land Rover Freelander near Market Rasen on Monday evening.

Lincolnshire Police said the 18-year-old was driving the car.

The cars collided near the crossroads where the A46 Caistor Road meets the A1103 at Top Road and Gipsy Lane.

Police said three others travelling in the Ford remain seriously injured in hospital.

Anyone who saw the Ford or the Land Rover before the crash, which happened at 21: 30 GMT, or who witnessed, it is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.

Officers are particularly keen to see dashcam footage.

The road was closed for over seven hours while police investigated and cleared debris.