Lincolnshire

Two deny murder of man in Boston street

  • 18 February 2019
Przemyslaw Cierniak Image copyright Lincolnshire Police
Image caption Przemyslaw Cierniak was found with stab wounds on Wormgate in Boston on 10 January

Two men have denied the murder of a 41-year-old man stabbed to death in Lincolnshire.

Przemyslaw Cierniak was found with stab wounds on Wormgate in Boston shortly after midday on 10 January, Lincolnshire Police said.

Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, denied a charge of murder at Lincoln Crown Court.

Both men also denied a further charge of possession of a bladed weapon.

A trial date has been set for 10 June.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites