Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alison Skingsly is accused of the murder of Kevin Nix after a "barney" at Ye Old Bridge Inn in Crowland

A woman accused of murdering her partner drove off as he clung to her car bonnet amid a "barney" at a pub, jurors have heard.

Alison Skingsly, 43, is accused of killing Kevin Nix after the argument at Ye Old Bridge Inn in Crowland, Lincolnshire, last June.

The pub's landlord told Lincoln Crown Court he was "gobsmacked" when he saw the 46-year-old grabbing on to the car.

Ms Skinsgsly denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Mr Nix suffered fatal injuries when the defendant brought the car to a deliberate stop and he was thrown from the vehicle.

'You can have him'

Describing the argument beforehand, publican Kevin McGlen told jurors he heard raised voices, with Ms Skingsly saying: "I don't want to sit with you".

"She just left and walked into the pub garden.

"They were obviously having a barney at that point. She meant it," he told the court.

Ms Skingsly, of Thames Road, Spalding, also told another woman "you can have him", Mr McGlen said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Lincoln Crown Court heard Ms Skingsly drove off with Mr Nix on the bonnet of her car

He said the defendant got into her car and attempted to turn around, but Mr Nix stood in front of the vehicle.

"She got really close to him and he banged his hands on the bonnet," he said.

Mr McGlen said the car stopped in front of Mr Nix and "tried to go round him" amid further shouting.

"By the time I looked back Kevin was on the bonnet. I was gobsmacked," he said.

"I was fully expecting the car to stop and Kevin to get off but it didn't."

Moments later, Mr McGlen said, he saw the victim "laying there with blood all over the road".

The prosecution alleges Mr Nix climbed on the bonnet to prevent Ms Skingsly from driving away as she was over the drink-drive limit.

The trial continues.