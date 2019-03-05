Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Linas Gedminas recorded speeds of 151mph, 145mph and 78mph in his Audi S8 in the space of a week

A driver caught speeding at more than 150mph has been fined.

Linas Gedminas, 36, was caught on camera speeding in his Audi S8 three times on the A17 near Long Sutton in Lincolnshire in one week.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court heard Gedminas, of Stumpacre, Peterborough, was recorded at 151mph (241 kmph), 145mph (233kmph) and 78mph (125kmph) during the week in June.

He was banned from driving for a year and fined more than £1,700.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has said the 151mph clocking was the highest speed recorded on camera in the county.