Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alison Skingsly has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kevin Nix

A woman accused of murdering her partner after driving off with him on the bonnet of her car has told a jury she was "frightened" after he hit her.

Alison Skingsly, 43, denies killing Kevin Nix following a row at Ye Old Bridge Inn in Crowland, Lincolnshire, last June.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Nix, 46, struck Ms Skingsly after the argument about him flirting with another woman.

She has pleaded not guilty to murder and an alternative manslaughter charge.

Giving evidence, Ms Skingsly told the jury she walked off to another part of the pub after the row but when Mr Nix came over to her she left and went into the beer garden.

"I just sat there to calm down. Not long after he came out and hit me on the left side of my head," she said.

"He then started shouting, asking for the car keys. I said 'no, you're not having them because you're drunk'.

"I was very frightened. I thought he was going to hit me again."

Ms Skingsly, of Thames Road, Spalding, was asked: "Did you intend to cause any harm to Kevin?" She replied: "No, no".

Image copyright Google Image caption Lincoln Crown Court has heard Ms Skingsly drove off with Mr Nix on the bonnet of her car

Ms Skingsly told the court Mr Nix had hit her before.

"He'd have a drink and punch me," she said. "I just intended to get away because I was so scared."

The defendant said she had driven towards the exit very slowly after Mr Nix climbed on the bonnet.

"He looked really angry," she told the jury.

Ms Skingsly continued along the road for about 200m (656ft) with him still on the car and over a bridge before stopping, the court was told.

She claimed she had stopped sharply because the car had new brakes, causing Mr Nix to fall off.

Mr Nix suffered serious head injuries and died three days later.

The trial continues.