Bishop Grosseteste University sent 'suspicious package'
Parts of Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln have been evacuated following the discovery of a "suspicious package".
Lincolnshire Police said a bomb disposal team was on site to deal with the item, which is believed to have arrived by post.
The university said: "At this time our main concern is the safety of our staff and students".
It has evacuated the Hardy and BG Futures buildings.
The rest of campus is currently unaffected.
David Sykes, who works at a business based on the campus, said: "It's a bit worrying, that something like this could happen."
"But we've heard about what's happened at Glasgow and the rest," he added.
On Thursday, a controlled explosion was carried out in the mailroom at the University of Glasgow.
Bomb disposal officers detonated a suspect package found there on Wednesday morning.