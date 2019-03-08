Image caption A bomb disposal team is on site to deal with the item

Parts of Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln have been evacuated following the discovery of a "suspicious package".

Lincolnshire Police said a bomb disposal team was on site to deal with the item, which is believed to have arrived by post.

The university said: "At this time our main concern is the safety of our staff and students".

It has evacuated the Hardy and BG Futures buildings.

The rest of campus is currently unaffected.

Skip Twitter post by @BGULincoln Thank you to all our students and staff for reacting swiftly to this incident. We will update you as soon as more information is available. (3/3) — Bishop Grosseteste University (@BGULincoln) March 8, 2019 Report

David Sykes, who works at a business based on the campus, said: "It's a bit worrying, that something like this could happen."

"But we've heard about what's happened at Glasgow and the rest," he added.

Image caption A cordon is in place around parts of the campus

On Thursday, a controlled explosion was carried out in the mailroom at the University of Glasgow.

Bomb disposal officers detonated a suspect package found there on Wednesday morning.