Pub row bonnet cling death accused guilty

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Kevin Nix suffered fatal injuries when he was flung from the bonnet of a car driven by Alison Skingsly

A woman who killed her partner when she braked sharply after driving off with him on the bonnet of her car has been convicted of manslaughter.

Alison Skingsly, 43, was accused of killing Kevin Nix, 46, after a row at Ye Old Bridge Inn in Crowland, Lincolnshire, on 24 June 2018.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Skingsly drove off with Mr Nix clinging to the car following a "barney" at the pub.

A jury cleared her of murder but found her guilty of manslaughter.

She was remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date.

Flirting

James Thomas, prosecuting, said the couple, who had been in a relationship since 2013, had visited the pub on a number of occasions previously.

However, he said on the day of the row Skingsly had accused Mr Nix of flirting with another woman and then stormed off into the pub's beer garden.

"Minutes later she drove away with Mr Nix clinging to the bonnet, only for him to then fall off," he said.

Describing the argument beforehand, publican Kevin McGlen told jurors he heard raised voices, with Ms Skingsly saying: "I don't want to sit with you".

"They were obviously having a barney at that point," he told the court.

'Really angry'

Skingsly, of Thames Road, Spalding, told the court she never intended to injure Mr Nix. She claimed she braked sharply and he was thrown off.

She said she feared she would be assaulted by Mr Nix and claimed he hit her when they were in the beer garden.

"He looked really angry," she told the jury.

Mr Nix, who the prosecution said had tried to stop her driving off as she was over the limit, suffered serious head injuries and died three days later.