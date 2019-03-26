Lincolnshire

Two teenage boys killed in crash near Lincoln, police confirm

  • 26 March 2019
Welton Cliff on A15 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened at Welton Cliff, north of Lincoln

Two teenage boys who were seriously injured in a crash north of Lincoln have died as a result of their injuries, police have said.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old were passengers in a Vauxhall Astra which left the road on Heath Lane at Welton Cliff at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said another 17-year-old passenger remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Three other teenagers, including the driver, received minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who saw the car in the area before it crashed.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites