Image caption The crash happened at Welton Cliff, north of Lincoln

A 17-year-old boy has died two days after a car crash in which two other teenagers were killed.

The boy was with five other people in a Vauxhall Astra when it left the road on Heath Lane at Welton Cliff at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the two other boys, aged 14 and 17, had died on Tuesday.

The force said three other teenagers, including the driver, had suffered minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who saw the car in the area before it crashed.

Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene of the crash

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.