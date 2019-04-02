Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack happened at a house on Scampton Way, Gainsborough on Wednesday

A man has died in hospital almost a week after being attacked at a house in Lincolnshire.

Police said the man in his 20s suffered serious injuries in the assault in Scampton Way, Gainsborough, on 27 March.

A 21-year-old man was arrested by armed police in Gainsborough last Thursday. He remains in custody.

A 22-year-old man, also arrested in connection with the death, has been released on bail.

A force spokesperson said a murder inquiry had begun.

Officers have not said what either of the men were arrested on suspicion of.

