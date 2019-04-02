Image caption Hugo Penfold was acquitted of raping two fellow students at the University of Lincoln

A man accused of raping two fellow students at the University of Lincoln has been cleared.

Hugo Penfold, 21, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was accused of sexually assaulting and raping one student and the rape of another.

At Lincoln Crown Court, Sarah Phelan, for the prosecution, offered no further evidence against him and he was formally acquitted of all charges.

The court heard new information undermined the evidence against him.

