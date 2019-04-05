Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alison Skingsly drove away from a pub with Kevin Nix clinging to the bonnet of her car

A woman who killed her partner when she drove 200 metres with him clinging to the bonnet of her car then braked suddenly has been jailed for 10 years.

Alison Skingsly, 43, claimed she applied the brakes to avoid a pigeon after a row with Kevin Nix at a pub in Crowland, Lincolnshire, last June.

The court heard she was convinced Mr Nix was flirting with another woman.

Lincoln Crown Court found Skingsly, of Thames Road, Spalding, guilty of manslaughter but cleared her of murder.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Kevin Nix, 46, managed to call the police from the bonnet of the car

The court heard how Mr Nix, 46, stood in front of the car then climbed on to its bonnet in a bid to stop Skingsly driving while over the limit.

The father-of-three was thrown from the car and his head struck the road leaving him with traumatic brain injuries.

He did not regain consciousness and died three days later in hospital.

The court also heard police were alerted because Mr Nix managed to use his mobile phone to make a 999 call while on the bonnet.

Jurors were told Skingsly was aggressive towards officers and had claimed she had been assaulted by Mr Nix.

Passing sentence, Judge John Pini QC said he was quite satisfied Skingsly had not been assaulted by Mr Nix and it was a "serious case of manslaughter".

"Staff at the pub were horrified by what they saw," he said.

"Your car left the pub with Kevin Nix clinging to the bonnet.

"Indeed, Mr Nix was heard to say 'are you trying to kill me.'"

