Caroline Fisher was killed in a fight outside a bar in Ingoldmells

A man accused of murdering a holidaymaker on the Lincolnshire coast has told a jury that he never intended to either kill or seriously injure her.

Caroline Fisher, 52, died in hospital in the early hours of 21 July after a fight outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells.

Leon Wadsworth and Hayley Fletcher are on trial at Lincoln Crown Court and both deny murder.

Mr Wadsworth, 31, told jurors he saw Ms Fletcher attacked by two men and a woman outside the bar.

"I punched the one that was using a weapon," he said.

"I thought it was a bottle. She struck Hayley on the back of the head with it. I punched to stop her."

Mr Wadsworth, of Milnrow Road, Sheffield, was asked by his barrister Andrew Campbell-Tiech if he had intended to kill or seriously injure Ms Fisher.

"No," he replied.

He admitted attacking Ms Fisher, who was from Nottinghamshire, but told the court he "wouldn't have touched her" if she had not attacked Ms Fletcher, who is his partner's cousin.

The prosecution has alleged that after Ms Fisher fell to the ground she was kicked twice to the head by Ms Fletcher.

She died a short time later after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

The jury also heard Ms Fletcher, 31, of Paper Mill Road, Sheffield, told police she had reacted after her hair was pulled and she was struck with a beer glass.

"I thought she was going to come for me. That's why I kicked. I was really scared. I didn't aim to kill her," she told the court.

"I'm really and sincerely sorry for what happened to the lady in question."

The trial continues.

