A woman in her 50s has died in a house fire in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to Recreation Road in Bourne at about 21:15 BST on Friday.

The woman was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

Lincolnshire Police said it had begun a joint investigation with Lincolnshire Fire Service.

