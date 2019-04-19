Image caption The cash machine was later found abandoned in a 4x4 vehicle

Thieves used a digger to smash through a shop wall and steal a cash machine.

They targeted the Co-op store on the High Street in Caistor, Lincolnshire, just after 01:30 BST.

The cash machine was removed from the wall using the telehandler digger and put into a 4x4 vehicle. The digger was left at the scene.

Police said the cash machine was found a short time later in an abandoned 4x4 on the A46. It is thought the thieves fled in another vehicle.

A cordon remains in place at the Co-op store.

