Image caption The display features 56 pairs of gender-specific shoes, each representing a death

Fifty-six pairs of shoes have gone on display at Lincoln Cathedral to represent all those killed on the county's roads in a single year.

Each pair of shoes has been chosen to represent every man, woman and child who lost their lives in 2018.

The display is a joint project between Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership and Churches Together in All Lincolnshire.

Organisers said the idea was to make people think about road safety.

Image caption They include walking boots, sandals and children's shoes

They said the shoes were all gender-specific and included a pair of children's shoes in remembrance of 11-year-old Amelia Wood, who died after being struck by a loose wheel from a passing car at Manby in March 2018.

Mick Howells, from the road safety partnership, said: "When we say there have been 56 people killed that is just a number, but when you actually see the shoes that represent those people it brings it home."

John Rose, from the church group, added the purpose of displaying the shoes was to "draw a sharp focus to the people who are lost to Lincolnshire because they've been killed on the roads".

The exhibition, which is taking place in the Morning Chapel, runs for two weeks before touring other churches in the county.

Figures from the Road Safety Partnership show 56 people died on Lincolnshire's roads in 2018, with a further 976 injured.

A total of 1,793 people were killed on roads across the UK.

