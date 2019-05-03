Image caption Lincoln was held by Labour as elsewhere independent candidates made gains at the expense of the Conservatives

The Conservatives have lost control of North Kesteven Council after the party lost eight seats to independent candidates.

It leaves the Tories with 20 seats, while Lincolnshire Independents have 16 and there are six other independents.

It is not clear if the two independent groups will work together to run the authority.

The Conservatives held Boston, South Holland and West Lindsey, while Labour retained Lincoln.

Marianne Overton, leader of the Lincolnshire Independents in North Kesteven, praised her "terrific team" for the results.

She said it would mean "driving the council forward in a different way" and they would not be "focusing on national party politics".

Independent candidates also made gains in Boston, South Holland and West Lindsey, though the Conservatives retained control.

UKIP lost all but one of its councillors in Boston.

Nationally both the Conservatives and Labour have been losing seats as voters punished them over Brexit.

Elections have also taken place in South Kesteven and East Lindsey.