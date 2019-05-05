Image copyright Steve Jollands Image caption Thousands of fans were on the streets for the bus tour

Thousands of Lincoln City fans have celebrated the club's league title and promotion during an open-top bus tour of the city.

The League Two club became the first team to win promotion in the English Football League this season after a draw with Cheltenham Town last month.

The parade started from South Park and made its way through the city.

Danny Cowley has now guided the Sincil Bank outfit to two promotions in his three seasons at the club.

The club also won the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley last season.

Image caption The season finished with a home loss to Colchester United but it did not stop the celebrations

Lincoln lost their last match of the season - a 0-3 drubbing at home by Colchester United - but still finished six points clear of second-placed Bury.

Jim, an Imps fan of 16 years, said: "It is amazing, a complete revelation to get three trophies in three seasons - quite unbelievable."

Image caption The tour made its way through the city

Image caption Lincoln City's players have basked in the cheers of their fans on two tours

